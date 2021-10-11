Wijnaldum admits he is “not completely happy” at PSG

On the sidelines of the selection of the Netherlands, the Dutch midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, spoke about his situation at PSG. Little used by Mauricio Pochettino since his arrival in the capital, the former Liverpool player admits that he is not satisfied with his situation even if he wants to hang on.

Little blues for Georginio Wijnaldum. Arrived free at PSG this summer from Liverpool, the Dutch midfielder did not expect to spend so much time on the substitutes’ bench. The 30-year-old has only started five times in Ligue 1 and once in the Champions League since arriving in the capital. Insufficient playing time for the Oranje international. “I cannot say that I am completely happy because this is not the situation I wanted,” Wijnaldum admitted to NOS on the sidelines of the rally with the Netherlands.





“I am a fighter”

If he admits that he is not completely fulfilled in Paris, the Batavian is not complaining. “It’s football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I’m a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to change that.”

Wijnaldum says he did not discuss his personal situation with his trainer Mauricio Pochettino. While the Argentine relies more on Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti in the midfield, the former Newcastle player recalls that he has “played a lot in recent years” and that he has always been “in fit and efficient. ” “It’s a different situation, you have to accept it. It’s very difficult. It’s worrying when you’re not playing but it’s only the start of the season. A lot of things can happen,” concludes- he. Next meeting for PSG, Friday against Angers, at the opening of the 10th day of Ligue 1.