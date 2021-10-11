Wijnaldum, Icardi, Newcastle, Donnarumma, PSG: The 5 transfer window information that you missed on Monday

Icardi decided to stay at PSG …

Despite a still existing interest from Juventus Turin, Mauro Icardi does not seem in a hurry to leave PSG. “I think leaving Paris is the last thing on Mauro and Wanda Nara’s mind. I don’t expect a transfer“, confided the intermediary Gabriele Guiffrida, who knows the player well, during the” Festival dello Sport “organized in Italy by The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Our opinion : Juve are still looking for a reliable scorer after CR7 left this summer, despite the arrival of Moise Kean. Icardi remains one of the priorities.

Transfers The 6 transfer window information that you missed this weekend Yesterday at 10:52

Benzema or Pogba MVP? Mbappé’s goal unjust? What is the value of this victory? Listen to the FC Stream Team

… where Wijnaldum is not “completely happy” with his situation

For his part, Georginio Wijnaldum, who arrived in Paris this summer, has had a mixed start to the season. Not quite what he had imagined. “I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it, the Dutch international told OUR and in comments relayed by Footmercato. I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened … it’s very difficult.“

Our opinion : Wijnaldum would probably like more playing time. His current situation weighs him down, and could quickly become a problem. For him and for Paris.

“Granting Mbappé’s goal is not in the spirit of the game”: deciphering the turning point of the match

Newcastle want to draw from United

Freshly bought by the Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman, Newcastle is preparing to splurge on the transfer window. According to the edition of Daily Mirror this Monday, four players would be in the sights of the Magpies. And they all play for Manchester United: Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and … Anthony Martial. Four players more or less on the sidelines of Solskjaer’s plans.





Our opinion : It will take some getting used to, Newcastle is probably one of football’s new superpowers. The transfer window may be agitated there.

Newcastle buyout – The reaction of Khashoggi’s fiancée: “A disgrace for English football”

Juve’s tifosi try to seduce Donnarumma

After the whistles of San Siro, the applause of the Allianz Stadium. Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma had a more peaceful afternoon on the side of Turin during Italy-Belgium (2-1) in the stadium where Juventus Turin usually plays. The PSG goalkeeper received a lot of applause … but not only. According to Tuttosport, some tifosi, obviously from the Old Lady, yelled at him to “join Juve“, which besides courted before his departure for Paris. But several obstacles finally derailed the deal.

Our opinion : Rather than Szczęsny, Juve supporters would like to have Donnarumma in their goal. This summer, the train passed for the first time. Not impossible that he will come back in the more or less near future …

Belotti, Milan derby

At the end of his contract with Torino, Andrea Belotti should not extend it, as recently entrusted by its president Urbano Cairo. To recover it, AC Milan and Inter are particularly interested according to Tuttosport. If Zlatan Ibrahimovic were to face further injuries, the Rossoneri could indeed consider recovering the Italy international in January.

Our opinion : If the Torino wishes to recover compensation, even very low, a sale of Belotti is to be expected in January.

Andrea Belotti, Torino 2020-2021 (Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images

Transfers The 8 transfer window information that escaped you on Friday 10/08/2021 At 4:02 PM