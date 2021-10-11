Wijnaldum launches a first alert at Paris SG!

Arrived for free at PSG during the summer transfer window, Georginio Wijnaldum launched a first alert concerning his situation. The Dutch midfielder regrets the way his Parisian adventure is going and was keen to say so.

Wijnaldum: “I’m not completely happy”

Free on June 30 with Liverpool, Georginio wijnaldum chose Paris Saint-Germain when it was announced very close to joining FC Barcelona. Undisputed holder with the Reds, the 30-year-old Dutch international hoped to regain the same status under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino. But without taking into account the competition ofIdrissa Gana Gueye and Help Herrera.

And as the Senegalese international and the Spaniard gain strength over the matches, Wijnaldum is relegated to the substitutes’ benches. A situation that does not satisfy the new number 18 of the Red and Blue. “I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened … it’s very difficult ”, the Memphis Depay compatriot said in an interview with NOS.





Wijnaldum ready to work to win at PSG

Even if he seems to be irritated by a situation that he had not foreseen in his plans when he started on July 1, Georginio wijnaldum says he is ready to work in order to earn his place at Paris Saint-Germain. “I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But this is football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to fix it ”, he confided.

Asked at the end of September about the difficult start of his new protégé, Mauricio Pochettino was reassuring about the former Liverpool midfielder. “Gini arrived here without too many preseason and he needs a little time. The preseason is also important for settling your family, the children … These things have an impact. But you have to be patient with new players and help them settle in well with their families, ”explained the Paris SG coach.