Windows 11 free: how to install it?

Windows 11 is now available as a free download for all holders of a Windows 10 license: you can choose to wait for the update to be deployed, or to force the installation. Here is how to do it.

As announced by Microsoft, this Tuesday, October 5, Windows 11 will arrive on the first eligible PCs around the world. This means that if your machine meets the eligibility criteria, you can take advantage of this new operating system right now, through a free Windows 10 update.

Windows 11, a slow deployment

Microsoft started today deploying an upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, which will gradually be offered to all users who have an eligible configuration. However, if you want to wait until Microsoft offers you this update, you could potentially wait a very long time since the process should last until mid-2022. The reason for this is simple: almost a billion machines run Windows 10, and switching them to Windows 11 at the same time is impossible. Furthermore, Microsoft’s process includes checking each machine to ensure full compatibility before submitting the upgrade.

However, if you are the impatient type, you can force install update from Windows 10 to Windows 11. And the process is rather simple to carry out.

Go first in the settings of Windows 10, then in the space “Update and security”. There, manually search for the available updates by clicking on “Check for updates”. This is where the magic happens, provided your PC meets the Windows 11 eligibility criteria. If so, you will see the following message displayed: “The update to Windows 11 is ready —And it’s free! “. You just have to click on “Download and install” to finalize the process.

A fairly classic Windows 11 installation

Note that the installation process takes a long time which varies widely from computer to computer. In all cases, it requires several restarts. If you are installing Windows 11 on a laptop, make sure you plug it into the mains, so you don’t run out of battery. After a few tens of minutes, the installation ends, and you find all of your files, software and games installed, while benefiting from what’s new in Windows 11.





What are the risks of installing Windows 11 now?

Available for several weeks in preview version, Windows 11 was rather stable during this phase. Nevertheless, a larger scale deployment could inevitably reveal problems which had not previously appeared on the machines of the users of the preview.

It may be, in particular, compatibility problems with certain software and games that could hardly manage the transition between Windows 10 and Windows 11, or features that require optimizations. Microsoft also warns that some elements of Windows 10 may not appear within Windows 11: it may be wise to carry out the necessary checks before starting the installation.

In any case, be aware that Microsoft will offer you an automatic update to Windows 11 at some point, if your computer is compatible.. As a result, you can safely wait a little while to install the new operating system, which will likely allow you to benefit from bug fixes when you decide to update.

