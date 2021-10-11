With Roquefort, Lactalis wants to counter the Nutri-score

Packaging of Roquefort Société, in Roquefort-sur-Soulzon (Aveyron), July 8, 2015. ALEX BAILLAUD / IP3

Get to Nutri-score! A salvo against the nutritional labeling system developed under the leadership of the French health authorities is launched.

Thus, Monday October 11, a press conference was organized in Millau (Aveyron) by the General Confederation of sheep milk producers and industrialists of Roquefort (CGPLBIR), to ask that this famous sheep cheese be exempted from the logo. . However, 70% of the volumes of this protected designation of origin (PDO) are in the hands of Lactalis. Moreover, the president of the CGPLBIR is none other than Hugues Meaudre, the general manager of Lactalis AOP & Terroirs. A food giant that has always opposed the Nutri-score.

“The Nutri-score is unsuitable for our products with a protected geographical indication [IGP] or protected designation of origin. It’s a punitive approach to food ”, insists Sébastien Vignette, secretary general of the CGPLBIR.





In question, the note E and the red color attributed to this cheese rich in fat and salt. Indeed, the Nutri-score uses a scale of colors (from green to red) and letters going from A to E to establish its nutritional rating. It is displayed on the front of products to help consumers compare foods based on their sugar, fat and salt content.

Packaged products

Cheeses sold in cheese factories, on markets or by cut in supermarkets are already exempt from the Nutri-score. It is reserved for products sold packaged. Thus, according to Mr. Vignette, of the entire production of Roquefort, 25% is exported, 20% is sold in cheese factories and nearly 10% by cut in supermarkets. It is therefore less than half of the volumes that are today affected by the Nutri-score in France. It has already been affixed by distribution brands that sell this sheep’s cheese under their brand. Has this labeling reduced sales? Mr. Vignette says he has no answer to this question.

“The notation reflects the composition. The E rating does not mean that you should not eat it but eat it in small quantities. Opponents of the Nutri-score use the confusion between a quality label guaranteeing more virtuous production practices and attachment to the territory and nutritional quality. They are two different dimensions ”, explains Serge Hercberg, professor emeritus of nutrition at Sorbonne-Paris-Nord University, designer of the Nutri-score.

It welcomes the dynamic dissemination of this rating system adopted in France by ministerial decree in 2017, for optional use. Following pioneers like Danone, Fleury Michon, Marie or Bonduelle, many companies have agreed to display it. There are nearly 600 today. Chips maker Vico, for example, recently rallied around. Big opponents like Nestlé or PepsiCo even ended up changing sides. In addition, six European countries have voted for it.

