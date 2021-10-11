World Qualifiers-2022: Hansi Flick and Serge Gnabry support Timo Werner against criticism

“I can’t change anything” to these criticisms, “freedom of opinion exists”. Present at a press conference on the eve of the Mannschaft World Cup-2022 qualifying match in North Macedonia, Hansi Flick defended his striker Timo Werner, under fire from critics. “I can only say that Timo performed very well with the tasks assigned to him.”

Werner scored three goals for Germany in September, in easy wins over Liechtenstein (2-0), Armenia (6-0) and Iceland (4-0), but missed several chances on Friday. against Romania, while Germany was led. The Mannschaft finally won 2-1 in the 81st minute thanks to Thomas Müller, who came into play in place of Werner.

His teammate Serge Gnabry, also present in front of the press, also rushed to his aid: “We know the situation. When a striker doesn’t always score, criticism comes. But we are behind Timo. He worked well in the last game, he missed a hint of luck. is the most important “. “Timo is not Lewandowski and is not a classic center-forward”, added the Bayern player, “but he has his qualities, he is fast and he knows how to score goals”.





“He creates a lot of space, he has a bit of bad luck when it comes to the penalty shoot-out”, completed Hansi Flick, “but we are talking about Werner, a striker who has enormous qualities”. Asked about suspicion of a “dive” against Werner, who had obtained a penalty against Romania withdrawn after video refereeing, Flick found them “unjust”.

“It only takes a light touch to lose your balance. And the refs argued for five minutes before making their decision. We, the team, are here to support each other, this is our state. spirit “, Flick added, calling on the German press for more solidarity. “It would be nice if we just supported our national team, I would like that to change”, he said.

