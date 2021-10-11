Xavier Bertrand announces that he will participate in the LR congress on December 4

The right-wing presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand talks with breeders during the thirtieth Breeding Summit, in Cournon-d’Auvergne, near Clermont-Ferrand, on October 6, 2021. THIERRY ZOCCOLAN / AFP

He finally decided. Xavier Bertrand will participate in the closed primary of the right and will submit to the vote of the members of the Congress of Republicans (LR) scheduled for December 4. The president of the Hauts-de-France region, former member of LR, announced his decision on Monday, October 11, on TF1. “Yes, I will attend this congress because LR has ruled out the primary. I had said my opposition to the primary, the members clearly ruled out this primary and I thank them ”, he justified himself. “Divided, we are sure to lose. Together, we can win and I want to win. “

The easy way out was to go it alone, with the polls that put me ahead. I did not want to make this choice because in my DNA, there is gathering and union. I want to bring together all the French, so I have to start with my political family (…). Going alone means governing later alone, I want to do it as a team.

This announcement comes as the deadline for submitting applications for the December 4 convention is Wednesday, October 13. Xavier Bertrand had not yet confirmed his participation, unlike Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Ile-de-France region – also a former member of LR -, Michel Barnier, who was the Brexit negotiator for the European Union, of the deputy Eric Ciotti (LR), or of Philippe Juvin (LR), the mayor of La Garenne-Colombes.

On September 30, Xavier Bertrand pleaded for a congress of “gathering”, implicitly behind him. Saying that he had pledged in front of the voters to be a candidate for the presidential election if he was re-elected president of the region, he then promised that he intended to keep his pledge. “I will not deny myself. My conception of the presidential election is a man or a woman facing the French. (…) We had enough, primaries ”, he had said.

Six months before the presidential election, the right – entangled in a long process of appointment – risked presenting itself disunited under the pressure of the ultra-conservative polemicist Eric Zemmour. the Harris Interactive poll for Challenges published Wednesday, October 6 placed Mr. Zemmour as eligible for the second round of the presidential election with 17% to 18% of the voting intentions, behind Emmanuel Macron (24% to 27%), while the candidate of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen , would bring together 15% to 16%. In this survey, Xavier Bertrand (13%) would be eliminated in the first round.

Another investigation, published Monday, October 11, and carried out by the IFOP-Fiducial institute for Sud Radio relativized the push of Zemmour and appeared more reassuring for the supports of the president of the Hauts-de-France region. If Xavier Bertrand was chosen by the LR members, he would obtain 16% tied with Marine Le Pen, 5 points more than the hypothesis giving Valérie Pécresse designated candidate of LR. The outgoing president, Emmanuel Macron (La République en Marche) would collect 25% in the first round, while Eric Zemmour would obtain 14%.





Asked by TF1 journalist Gilles Bouleau about the emergence of Eric Zemmour in the polls in recent weeks, Xavier Bertrand judged that the polemicist was “The symbol of the failure of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term”. “If we really had safety in the streets in France, if we had had a controlled migration policy, there would never be the Zemmour phenomenon”, estimated the candidate of the right.

As far as I’m concerned, I will never judge someone based on their skin color, origin or religion. But beware: whoever does not respect France, the values ​​of the Republic, I will be uncompromising, whatever their skin color, origin or religion.

“If we stay with two candidates, we have lost”

Monday morning, Michel Barnier, who also postulates for the investiture of the right for the presidential election, had invited Xavier Bertrand to participate in the LR congress, by making a “Question of loyalty and mutual trust”. “All those who have the ambition to carry the project that we have and which corresponds to what the French expect (…) must respect the rules of the game chosen by the militants, it is a question of loyalty and mutual trust ”, estimated on BFM-TV the former European negotiator of Brexit. “Everyone must take their responsibilities. “

Philippe Juvin, mayor of La Garenne-Colombes, also a candidate for the nomination, also said Monday morning to hope that Xavier Bertrand would participate in the LR congress. “I see him this week to talk about it”, he explained on Radio J, adding that “Things would be clearer” if M. Bertrand was present. “If we are left with two candidates on the 1er January, we lost ”, he insisted.

Asked about France 2 Monday morning, the former president of the UMP Jean-François Cope was already considering a tiebreaker by the polls in January between the candidate nominated by LR and Xavier Bertrand. “If there is a winner within LR in December and he is not in the lead in the polls in January, we will have to draw some consequences”, explained the mayor of Meaux.

“Imagine that Xavier Bertrand is not at the congress and that we have a candidate who wins, we must both agree in January, too bad for the month of December, in polls function “, he added. It will take that who will be “Behind agrees to withdraw because otherwise, indeed, we will be able to definitively close the LR house”, he warned.

The Harris Interactive survey for Challenges was carried out online on 5 and 6 October with a sample of 1,309 people representative of residents of mainland France aged 18 and over, including 1,204 registered on the electoral rolls, according to the quota method, with a margin error between 1.4 and 3.2 points.

The survey by the IFOP-Fiducial institute for Sud Radio was conducted with a sample of 921 people registered on the electoral rolls, taken from a sample of 1,010 people, representative of the French population aged 18 and over. . The representativeness of the sample was ensured by the quota method (sex, age, profession of the person questioned) after stratification by region and category of agglomeration.