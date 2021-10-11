More

    Xbox Series X: Collectible SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles consoles to be won at Xbox!

    A first Xbox Series X series collector will be released at the end of the year for the release of Halo Infinite. Next to that, Microsoft also has much smaller mintage models in the boxes for contests, like the one being held starting today for the launch of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

    There is thus 2 unique consoles and controllers to win, with the effigy of two cartoon characters present in the fighting game: Spongebob and Leonardo from Ninja Turtles. The rendering is a bit kitsch, but the rarity of the product coupled with the side of these heroes should unleash passions.

    To try to win an exceptional console and controller, you must follow the account Twitter @Xbox, and retweet the message below with the hashtag #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes, before October 25 at 5:00 a.m. French time. The operation is open to all adults residing in a country where the Xbox live is accessible (including France): the details of the regulations can be read here.


    For those who would like to switch to next-gen without waiting for the results of the competition, is the Xbox Series S available from € 299.00 on Amazon.com.

