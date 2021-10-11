Xbox: The collaboration between Microsoft and Adidas continues around the Xbox 360

A few days ago, Xbox and Adidas announced their partnership as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Microsoft’s first console. On this occasion, the brands unveiled a first pair of sneakers in the colors of the Xbox Halo Edition.

Microsoft then announced that this was only the beginning, and that other models would be unveiled over the weeks. We didn’t have to wait very long since a new pair of sneakers has been put online. on the Canadian site of Adidas. As you might expect, she is inspired by Xbox 360 with creamy white, gray and light green. Named Xbox 360 Forum Mid Shoes, this new pair will be available October 30 for 200 Canadian dollars, or about 140 €. It will be delivered with laces in the colors of the buttons A, B, X and Y, and, under the sole, the buyers will find the ignition button of the machine released in November 2005. At the moment, it is not known whether these shoes will cross the Atlantic Ocean. See you in the next episode to probably discover the shoes in the colors of the Xbox 360 slim or the Xbox One.



