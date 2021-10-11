Xherdan Shaqiri at the heart of a controversy in Serbia

After the victory over Northern Ireland (2-0) in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland’s attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri found himself embroiled in a controversy in a post-match interview . Indeed, a man appears on camera trying to dress the new recruit of Olympique Lyonnais with a jacket of the UCK (Kosovo Liberation Army), a Kosovar-Albanian militia founded in 1994, whose main objective was the independence of Kosovo. The 30-year-old realized the logo was there before removing it and continuing the carefree maintenance.





However, this image has sparked indignation in Serbia, where the KLA is considered a terrorist organization, as in Russia, China and Montenegro. The national press was indignant at this “scandal” and asks in the title how long Uefa will tolerate “This nonsense”, as the Serbian daily writes in its Sunday edition. Sanctions are even requested against UEFA and the Swiss federation: “This is clearly an abuse, a crass political interference in sport. Now UEFA should react fiercely and sanction the Swiss Football Association, which allowed this scandalous scene because it clearly did not secure the stadium well. “