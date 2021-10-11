Yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and wave-triggered submersion

The yellow vigilance for waves-submersion triggered Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. was supplemented by another alert this Saturday. Martinique has also gone on yellow vigilance for heavy rains and thunderstorms. An active disturbed area approaches the island this Saturday evening.

An active disturbed area that interests Martinique this Saturday, October 9 in the evening, brings heavy rains, sometimes stormy, as well as a temporary strengthening of the wind.

Regarding the sea, since last night, the Martinican Atlantic coast has been subjected to a long north-northeast swell of 12 to 16 seconds. The sea is currently rough with average hollows offshore between 2.20m and 2.50m. On the Caribbean coast, this swell is very attenuated and the average troughs reach 1.20m to 1.50m.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms:

Frequent, sometimes strong and stormy showers are expected in the second half of the night (Saturday to Sunday) and all day tomorrow. These abundant rains could locally generate very significant accumulations of precipitation. The estimated values ​​are of the order of 30 to 40 mm in 3 hours or even locally 40 to 60 mm.





Over the entire episode, from tonight to tomorrow night, the accumulations could reach 120 to 160 mm. The lull is expected for the night from Sunday to Monday.

Also note that strong gusts of winds, 60 to 80 km / h, can be associated with showers.

Waves-submersion:

The long swell persists on the Atlantic coast in the evening and tonight before easing tomorrow during the day. With the temporary reinforcement of the wind, the average troughs will approach 3 meters in the first half of the night before gradually subsiding.

According to Météo-France, we could observe unusual waves on the coasts, from the north of the island (Anse Couleuvre) to the south (Sainte-Anne), as well as some localized submersions on the low areas of the coast.

From Le Prêcheur and for the rest of the Caribbean coast, the swell is attenuated and the most exposed areas will only experience a moderate backwash.

Estimated end of event: Monday, October 11, 2021 early in the morning.