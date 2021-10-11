“you are not going to come on the show anymore, it will stop!”

The months go by and Jean Messiha does not change. Last June, it was Cyril Hanouna who launched him on the set of TPMP “You say bullshit, you’re a jerk, you’re always off topic, you always politicize it“threatening to take him out of his program manu militari. This October 11, after a recurrence, the head of the Apollon institute took a blast from Pascal Praud, on CNews.

In Time for the pros, the animator with glasses opened the program on the aggression of a young man badly beaten in the street, in Montgeron. And while Jean Messiha pointed the finger at the executive, Pascal Praud reframed it: “Jean, frankly you are painful, I can not tell you anything else. At one point, you are not going to come on the show anymore, I tell you kindly. Frankly Jean, I have had enough too. like that“.





And to add: “You are saying that Emmanuel Macron is responsible for what happened there, that does not make sense. So I am going to tell you frankly it will stop, I tell you nicely, it has been several times“.

A few minutes later, Pascal Praud returned to his columnist who had remained silent, with a slightly smoother voice. He explained to her: “Come on Jean, we’re nice”, and reassured him that he had his place on CNews, before advising him not to “to put oil on the fire“.

Opposite, Jean Messiha asked him sulkily: “Be nice to me, I express an opinion“. Finally, at the end of the program, the two men made peace. Pascal Praud asked Jean Messiha to “put water in his wine”. The latter quipped: “I have a heavy drink so it will take a lot of water“.

FA