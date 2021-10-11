“You are painful!” On the nerves, Pascal Praud threatens to boycott one of his guests

New rant in L’Heure des Pros this Monday, October 11. Pascal Praud went out of hinges, threatening to boycott one of his guests.

Yet he is used to difficult guests and columnists. In charge of a new number of Time for the Pros, in the morning of this Monday, October 11, Pascal Praud hosted a former politician who sparks frequently. The debate began when the host spoke of the assault on a man in Montgeron, in Essonne. He was severely beaten by a dozen individuals. If the investigation is still in its early stages, it could well be homophobic aggression. It was then that the guest of the show made comments that ulcerated the presenter. “Emmanuel Macron pushed France this weekend to assume its share of Africanity and Africanization. Does he want to push France towards that? These permanent attacks. “But to whom do these statements belong? None other than Jean Messiha.

An amalgamation that had consequences. Neither one nor two, Pascal Praud turned to the former member of the National Rally, plunged into black anger. “Dear Jean, I can reproach you for adding fuel to the fire by your sentence on Emmanuel Macron, earlier (…) Really, you are painful“, he shouted. And he didn’t stop there since he even threatened to blacklist Jean Messiha of Time for the Pros. “One moment you’re not going to be on the show anymore! You are saying that Emmanuel Macron is responsible for what happened in Montgeron. It does not make sense !“A rant he concluded with a final warning.”I’ll tell you frankly: it will stop. I tell you kindly. It’s been several times. “

Pascal Praud: “put water in your wine”

If the spirits were appeased a few minutes later, when Jean Messiha has given way to a new guest, Pascal Praud nevertheless wanted to warn him. “Put water in your wine“, he implored him. Not sure that the ex-politician follows his advice. Because when it is not the face of Time for the Pros that he exceeds, it is Cyril Hanoua that he pushes to his limits. The troublemaker of the PAF, too, warned him about a potential boycott, exasperated by his shocking statements.

