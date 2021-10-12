10 years after the game’s release, this player discovers a clever technique

The years go by and RPG fans are now waiting to discover more about the desired The Elder Scrolls VI. An ongoing project that will not come out for several years, but which testifies to the enthusiasm for franchising. Many players continue to roam Skyrim, the region of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, even managing to discover new techniques even a decade after the game’s release.

a clever technique

Periodically, players who continue to visit the lands of Skyrim in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim share their discoveries on the web. The subreddit dedicated to the game is the perfect example, the finds follow one another, like this new discovery made a decade after the game’s release. And if the tricks follow one another despite the distant exit of Skyrim and its popularity is because the game is riddled with similar curiosities, oddities that aren’t necessarily intentional.





Developed by Bethesda, Skyrim is unfortunately known for its various bugs, glitches and other issues. Even 10 years after the game’s release, it continues to surprise, although fans have developed mods and fixes to tackle the most problematic ones. However, these bugs are sometimes akin to techniques, like this discovery by Woebne, that killing someone would negate fall damage.

As the video above proves, jumping or dropping from a height and triggering an animation while killing an enemy negates the fall damage. Achieving a “KillMove” depends on several factors, one of which is luck. By default, and if the prerequisites are necessary (if killing the enemy takes the player out of combat mode or if killing them while sneaking around and remaining undetected even though other enemies are present), the player would, default 50% chance of successfully completing one. A value that can be increased in game files or via mods. A tip that many Internet users did not seem to know.

