1360 km without stopping in a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai

On the same subject (s):
21-09-2021 – A bit of a hybrid in the huge Toyota Tundra – Without HRT.
16-09-2021 – Toyota RAV4 Trail, a hybrid that goes off the beaten track – New look.
12-09-2021 – Hyundai Vision FK, full blast with hydrogen – 500 kW under the hood.
23-08-2021 – BMW iX5, the big return of hydrogen to Munich – Not rechargeable.
02-08-2021 – Toyota continues and expands development of its hydrogen Corolla – For the race.
19-06-2021 – Toyota doesn’t want to go all-in on electrics yet – And he’s launching a new diesel!
06-18-2021 – BMW X5 on hydrogen, more than 500 km of autonomy – Small series for 2022.
Our latest tests:
Detailed test: Ford Mustang Mach E
– Will you take back some rock n ‘roll?
Ford; electric car
Detailed Test: Toyota Camry Hybrid
– With good American taste.
Toyota; hybrid car
Detailed test: Ford Kuga FHEV
– The simple hybrid: so practical.
Ford; hybrid car
Detailed test: Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh
– The electric that had to be done. Exactly.
Volkswagen; electric car
Detailed test: BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid
– A real SUV, a real BMW and it’s green.
BMW; plug-in-hybrid-car
Detailed test: Toyota Yaris Hybrid
– Always the ideal city car.
Toyota; hybrid car
Kia Ceed SW plug-in hybrid, handling
– Quite simply the best Kia plug-in hybrid.
Kia; plug-in-hybrid-car
Ford Explorer PHEV 457 hp – Detailed test
– A good giant, green, but a giant all the same, and that’s why we love him.
Ford; plug-in-hybrid-car