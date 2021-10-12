1360 km without stopping in a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai

On the same subject (s):

21-09-2021 – A bit of a hybrid in the huge Toyota Tundra – Without HRT.

16-09-2021 – Toyota RAV4 Trail, a hybrid that goes off the beaten track – New look.

12-09-2021 – Hyundai Vision FK, full blast with hydrogen – 500 kW under the hood.

23-08-2021 – BMW iX5, the big return of hydrogen to Munich – Not rechargeable.

02-08-2021 – Toyota continues and expands development of its hydrogen Corolla – For the race.

19-06-2021 – Toyota doesn’t want to go all-in on electrics yet – And he’s launching a new diesel!

06-18-2021 – BMW X5 on hydrogen, more than 500 km of autonomy – Small series for 2022.

Our latest tests:



Detailed test: Ford Mustang Mach E

– Will you take back some rock n ‘roll? – Will you take back some rock n ‘roll? Ford; electric car



Detailed Test: Toyota Camry Hybrid

– With good American taste. – With good American taste. Toyota; hybrid car



Detailed test: Ford Kuga FHEV

– The simple hybrid: so practical. – The simple hybrid: so practical. Ford; hybrid car





Detailed test: Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh

– The electric that had to be done. Exactly. – The electric that had to be done. Exactly. Volkswagen; electric car



Detailed test: BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid

– A real SUV, a real BMW and it’s green. – A real SUV, a real BMW and it’s green. BMW; plug-in-hybrid-car



Detailed test: Toyota Yaris Hybrid

– Always the ideal city car. – Always the ideal city car. Toyota; hybrid car



Kia Ceed SW plug-in hybrid, handling

– Quite simply the best Kia plug-in hybrid. – Quite simply the best Kia plug-in hybrid. Kia; plug-in-hybrid-car