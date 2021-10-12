2 billion Google Chrome users are the target of hackers!

Barely a week after announcing an update following the discovery of two vulnerabilities actively exploited by hackers, Google has just released a second update. This fixes four other major flaws.

Google has just announced an update for its Chrome browser, used as the main browser by more than 2.6 billion Internet users. Software upgrades to version 94.0.4606.81 on systems Windows, macOS and Linux.





The update fixes four major flaws in the browser, reported by third-party researchers. They are serious enough that Google awards $ 3,000 to $ 10,000 in rewards as part of its Incentive Program bugs (bug bounty). The most serious of the four, named CVE-2021-37977, involves a flaw in Chrome’s garbage collector, a memory management process, and allows the execution of arbitrary code. The other three vulnerabilities are CVE-2021-37978, CVE-2021-37979, and CVE-2021-37980.

Two zero-day flaws announced a week before

This happens barely a week after the previous update to correct two zero-day flaws (CVE-2021-37975 and CVE-2021-37976), breaches already exploited by hackers. These are the 12e and 13ezero-day vulnerabilities discoveries in Chrome this year. Google has yet to share details on all of these flaws until all users have received the updates.

All users are encouraged to check the version of their Navigator by opening “Settings” from the main menu, then selecting “About Chrome” from the left menu. If the update is available, it will be downloaded automatically. Then click on “Relaunch” to finish the installation. However, Google has announced a phased rollout, which means not everyone will be able to install it right away. It will therefore be necessary to check regularly.