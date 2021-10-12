2022 World Cup: Offside detection should be “automated” in Qatar according to Wenger

After the introduction of VAR in 2018, will a new evolution soon be seen at the next World Cup? On Tuesday, Arsene Wenger, director of world football development at FIFA, hinted that the offside could be signaled “automated in 2022“, at the time of the World Cup organized in Qatar. However, the former Arsenal technician did not disclose the terms of such a technological advance.

“There is a good chance that the offside will be automated in 2022, said the French during a meeting with the press Tuesday in Paris. I am bound to secrecy, but it will be the next of the big evolutions in arbitration. ” The French leader was speaking ahead of the Arbitration Days, which will take place from October 20, and of which he is the sponsor. If decisions concerning offside are sometimes taken today using video assistance (VAR), with referees positioned in front of screens in control, Arsène Wenger therefore suggests that football can move up a gear in the intervention of technology to resolve contentious situations.

world Cup 2022, the first World Cup at a discount in history? AN HOUR AGO

This change was already in the pipeline of FIFA, which announced in June 2020 that it was considering “to develop a semi-automated technology to signal offside, in order to provide the VAR with additional information that will simplify the referee’s decision-making and optimize the analysis of the images“The schedule for this project should therefore accelerate in view of the 2022 World Cup (November 21-December 18).

“Granting Mbappé’s goal is not in the spirit of the game”: deciphering the turning point of the match



In March, another evolution of the judgment of these phases of play was brought by Arsène Wenger. He then proposed to Ifab, the body which governs the laws of the game, an adaptation of the offside rule by excluding cases where “a part of the body with which the attacker can score“remain in a lawful position. The idea is to”make football more attractive“by favoring the attack, said FIFA president Gianni Infantino .;

Regarding his proposal to organize the World Cup every two years, which he has been carrying on behalf of FIFA for several weeks, Arsène Wenger explained “to be open” and “understand the reluctance, because there is an emotional aspect“around this tournament, historically organized every four years. After the announcement of such a project, many voices in world football have risen to protest against an increase in the frequency of the competition, the boss of the UEFA Aleksander Ceferin to the Blues coach Didier Deschamps, through the general manager of the German Football Association, Oliver Bierhoff.

Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?

“The reform I am proposing is part of a reform of the calendar. I want to reduce the number of qualifying matches“, defended Arsène Wenger.”If prestige is linked to the distance between competitions, the World Cup should be held every eight years“, quipped the Alsatian, reaffirming that”we could have a big competition every year“, the World Cup alternating with continental tournaments like the Euro or the Copa America,”with 25 guaranteed days of rest behind“to preserve the players already subjected to hellish cadences. A full report must be published by FIFA in November, before a”global summit“by the end of the year who could decide on this reform.

world Cup Internationals released only a week before the World Cup? 2 HOURS AGO