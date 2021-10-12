2022 World Cup Qualifications – England stoppage, hung by Hungary at Wembley (1-1)

England is stalling. After his trip to Andorra on Saturday (0-5), the formation of Gareth Southgate was held in check by Hungary on Tuesday night (1-1), on his lawn at Wembley. Very uninspired and led to the score, the Three Lions limited the damage thanks to a goal from John Stones on a set piece. Two days from the end of this qualifying campaign for the next World Cup, Jordan Henderson and his teammates are still first in Group H. But Poland is getting closer…

Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling. All were titular, Tuesday evening, at Wembley. And yet, England delivered a poor offensive performance. 64% possession of the ball for five shots on target and especially few chances: Garetj Southgate’s men did not deserve better against Hungary, which was not flamboyant, but which showed itself at a technical level and, of course, in the engagement.

Main danger stones, transparent Kane

It is paradoxically on an excess of English engagement… that the visitors opened the scoring. Luke Shaw’s too high foot on a clearance in front of Loïc Nego was penalized with a penalty, which Roland Sallai transformed without trembling (0-1, 24 ‘). What to wake up, very slowly, the vice-champions of Europe in title. But it is especially on set pieces that the latter brought the danger before the return to the locker room. And it is a free kick from Foden, deflected at the near post and then taken to the second by John Stones, which allowed the premises to avoid the worst (1-1, 37th).





The second act continued on the same – and very average – bases. The Foden-Stones duo came close to remitting that, but the head of the Manchester City defender shaved the post of Peter Gulacsi (62nd). Then the Hungarian doorman perfectly sprung into the feet of Raheem Sterling, launched in depth by a Harry Kane otherwise very discreet (70th). The Tottenham striker was also replaced by Tammy Abraham at a quarter of an hour from the term, before the latter in turn gave way to Ollie Watkins, due to injury.

More surprising given the contribution of the person concerned, the stirring Jack Grealish was the first to leave the lawn, on the hour mark, replaced by a Bukayo Saka never entered in his match. The Arsenal winger even offered, on a very dangerous loss of ball, a last cartridge to Janos Hahn (84th). Without consequence, finally. Still, in the standings, Poland could come back to three points from England. In any case, it was virtually the case a few minutes from the end of his match in Albania (0-1). Direct confrontations between the two teams have already taken place. But the Three Lions will not have to tremble against Albania on November 12.

