2022 World Cup qualifiers: England stumble over Hungary

Awkward shaw

The Hungarians, very applied, opened the scoring on a penalty converted by Roland Sallai (0-1, 24th), after a high foot from Luke Shaw on Loïc Nego. The Three Lions then equalized by John Stones, who took a close free kick from Phil Foden, which had been deflected by Sallai (1-1, 37 ‘). The second period was a long retreat, poor in opportunity, if we except a header from Stones next to the goal (62nd). Despite this disappointing result, the English remain leaders in Group I but they see the Poles, winners (0-1) at the same time in Albania, come back to three points from them, while there are two days remaining. The Three Lions are not yet in Qatar.