2022 World Cup qualifiers: England stumble over Hungary

This is an evening to forget for the Three Lions. This Tuesday evening, England hosted Hungary at Wembley as part of the 7th day of European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup (group I) and the meeting was first marked by violent incidents in the stands involving supporters visitors. Then, on the field, like their captain, Harry Kane, very disappointing, Gareth Southgate’s players lacked inventiveness, and perhaps envy, contenting themselves with a sad draw (1- 1).
Awkward shaw
The Hungarians, very applied, opened the scoring on a penalty converted by Roland Sallai (0-1, 24th), after a high foot from Luke Shaw on Loïc Nego. The Three Lions then equalized by John Stones, who took a close free kick from Phil Foden, which had been deflected by Sallai (1-1, 37 ‘). The second period was a long retreat, poor in opportunity, if we except a header from Stones next to the goal (62nd). Despite this disappointing result, the English remain leaders in Group I but they see the Poles, winners (0-1) at the same time in Albania, come back to three points from them, while there are two days remaining. The Three Lions are not yet in Qatar.
The abandoned match in Poland
While England stumbled over Hungary, Poland came out of a frustrating night in Albania. The teammates of a silent Lewandowski managed to find the flaw in this closed meeting (1-0). The solution came from the entrants thanks to Swiderski, served by Klich (77th). Interrupted for about twenty minutes because of projectiles from the public on the striker, the match was finally able to come to an end. The Poles signed an excellent result which enabled them to steal second place in Group I, synonymous with play-offs, from their evening opponent.