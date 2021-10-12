2022 World Cup qualifying: the Netherlands outclass Gibraltar and move a little closer to the World Cup

Always closer to Qatar. The Netherlands, logically winners of Gibraltar (6-0) Monday at the Kuip in Rotterdam, moved closer to qualifying for the next World Cup. With two matches remaining in qualifying, the Dutch lead Group G with 19 points (in 8 matches) ahead of Norway (17 points) and Turkey (15). On Saturday already, the Netherlands had taken a big step towards Qatar by winning in Latvia (1-0) while their two main rivals, Turkey and Norway, had drawn (1-1) in Istanbul. .

After Monday’s easy success against the weakest formation in the group, the path to the 2022 World Cup is now clear for the Oranje. At Kuip, the Netherlands rolled out, stacking six goals by Virgil Van Dijk (9th), Memphis Depay (21st, 45th), Densel Dumfries (48th), Arnaut Danjum (75th) and Donyel Malen (86th).

Qualif. world Cup “Nobody managed to take the ball from him”: Nuno Mendes, lightning but logical rise

5 HOURS AGO

Memphis Depay and his teammates still have to travel to Montenegro in November before hosting Norway in the closing match. The ballot is therefore more than favorable, the first of the group being directly qualified for the World Cup.

“Granting Mbappé’s goal is not in the spirit of the game”: deciphering the turning point of the match

Qualif. world Cup Musiala becomes Mannschaft’s youngest scorer since 1910 6 HOURS AGO