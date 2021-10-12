2022 World Cup: The internationals should be released a week before the World Cup

Exceptionally, the next World Cup will take place at the end of the calendar year. Organized from November 21 to December 18, 2022, to avoid the hot summer heat in Qatar, the World Cup will cause major changes to the calendar for the 2022-23 season. Because as revealed by L’Equipe, which was able to take note of a UEFA circular sent to the 55 European federations, the internationals will be released a week before the start of the World Cup.

What provoke the anger of the various selectors who will not be able to organize a training course as usual. In this configuration, Didier Deschamps could make his final adjustments on September 22 and 27 during the next edition of the League of Nations. The players called in selection will also have to follow up. Because in all likelihood, they should benefit from two or even a week of vacation after the World Cup.

world Cup 2022, the first World Cup at a discount in history? 7 HOURS AGO



Towards a boxing day for L1?

Thus, the idea of ​​a boxing day in Ligue 1 (editor’s note: matches over the Christmas period) would be in the pipeline, adds The team. While a board of directors of the LFP will be organized this Wednesday on this subject which greatly worries French clubs, the other idea would be to resume the championship on January 3 or 4, 2023, leaving a six-week break between the Matchday 15 and 16 in Ligue 1. The European calendar should also be changed, pushing back the Champions League final to 10 June.

Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?

world Cup The automated offside detection in Qatar in 2022? 8 HOURS AGO