2022 World Qualifiers: Musiala becomes Mannschaft’s youngest scorer since 1910

In addition to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, it is a page in the history of the German selection that was written this Monday evening. Jamal Musiala became the second youngest goalscorer in Mannschaft history on Monday, only edged by a player from 1910.

The young talent of Bayern Munich scored at 18 years and 227 days the fourth goal of the Mannschaft in North Macedonia (4-0). The “Rekordmeister” striker scored in the 83rd minute, alone against the opposing goalkeeper, after being thrown between two defenders by another young prospect, Karim Adeyemi, 19.

The youngest scorer in the history of the German selection remains Marius Hiller who scored a goal against Switzerland (3-0) on April 3, 1910 at the age of 17 years and 241 days.





