“30 to 40% of products are missing”, worries the footwear sector

The temperature is dropping, the rain is threatening… Usually the fall weather is a godsend for sellers of shoes and lined boots. But this year, the financial director of Chaussea is not completely serene. A quarter of the new collection is missing in its stores: “There is indeed a very very significant delay in terms of supplies, about two months late, explains Richard Sibour. Many goods have not been received for the 2021 collection. Women’s ankle boots, sneakers, boys’ shoes… On the other hand, for little girls, we have received. It depends on the suppliers. It means that for now, it’s okay. Our concern is for the months to come. “

“There is a real risk that there will be a shortage in the month of November.” Richard Sibour, Financial Director of Chaussea to franceinfo

“What is worrying about this crisis is: is it going to last or not ?, asks Richard Sibour, who concedes: We do not know.”

Logistics have been seized up for a year already. 420 million pairs of shoes are sold each year in France, but only 20 million are produced in the country. The cost of maritime transport has increased tenfold, ports in Asia are congested. Frank Boehly, president of the Federation of Footwear Brands, feels American orders always come first and Europe last. “I hear a lot of people say ‘the problem will be solved’. In fact, the shipowners find themselves in an extraordinarily favorable situation, that is to say that with less traffic, given the increase in prices, they earn a lot. more money, explains Frank Boehly. A journey takes a month, two months, or even three months, and that’s why today, we have a shortage. It is in the order of 30 to 40% of products which are missing. “

Shortages are already a reality when it comes to microchips, bicycles, Swedish shelves or building materials. Today, it also affects clothes on the shelves of fast fashion, sports equipment but in fact, it could affect any product, even food. In question there, the packaging. “Customers who used to be delivered in 15 days-three weeks, have to face delivery times that can be two to three times longer, in some cases, perhaps even up to next year. It all depends on what kind of paper / cardboard is used., details Paul-Antoine Lacour, general delegate of Copacel, the producers of paper and cardboard. But in general, we are seeing longer delivery times, that’s for sure. ” Ten weeks before Christmas, that complicates everything. But after the holidays, the second test: it will be necessary to accept a generalized increase in prices.



