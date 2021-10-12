300 hp at the front wheels from € 47,200

Zapping Autonews Toyota Yaris Cross (2021): our video test

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is the most radical GTI version in the compact range, just ahead of the formidable Golf R and its all-wheel drive associated with a 2.0 TSI of 320 hp. The GTI Clubsport variant of the Golf 8 is distinguished by a prominent front blade combined with a shield hollowed out of large air intakes. At the rear, a spoiler in two parts at the end of the roof guarantees a semblance of additional support on the rear axle, but above all plays an aesthetic role at “legal” speeds. At the base of the rear bumper, there is a small diffuser framing two ovoid tailpipes and on the sides of the vehicle, specific side skirts. Under its muscular wings, the Golf GTI Clubsport is equipped with standard 19-inch “Adelaide” rims which contribute to its sporty look. Ultimately, the Golf GTI Clubsport simply loses the “anniversary” look of the Clubsport 45.

55 hp more than the GTI

Powered by a 2.0 TSI engine in its 300 hp variant, the Golf GTI Clubsport has a 10 mm lower chassis to better stick to the road. The 400 Nm of torque from the four-cylinder block on life support is transmitted to the front wheels via a DGS7 automatic transmission. The compact accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 267 km / h. An Akrapovic exhaust sets it apart from the standard GTI, among others. Small additional bonus: the driving mode called Nürburgring, optimized especially for the specificities of the eponymous German circuit.

In France, the Golf GTI Clubsport starts at € 47,200, which is still almost € 4,000 more than the standard Golf GTI (€ 43,425 including tax). The GTI Clubsport, however, displays 55 hp more than the latter. It takes no less than € 51,135 for the Golf R with its additional 20 hp and all-wheel drive.