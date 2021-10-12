53 dead in French hospitals, 1,111 intensive care patients

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Towards a first African vaccine, the British government pinned for the management of the crisis, the German CureVac abandons its first vaccine candidate … Le Figaro takes stock this Tuesday, October 12 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1,111 patients in intensive care in French hospitals

The epidemic continues to decline in France, where 6,629 patients are still hospitalized on Tuesday, including 254 since the day before. They were 6,729 on Monday. 1,111 people are treated in critical care services – 68 were received there in the last 24 hours – against 1,145 the day before. 53 people also died from Covid in French hospitals on Tuesday, according to Public Health France, bringing the toll to 90,257 deaths in hospital since the start of the pandemic.

British government pinned down for crisis management

Late confinement, of “Big mistakes”, and one “fatalism” in the face of the spread of Covid-19 have led to the“One of the most important failures in public health” in the UK, where thousands of deaths could have been avoided, according to a parliamentary report released on Tuesday.

The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, explains that Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, following the advice of scientists, adopted a “Gradual and progressive approach” rather than quickly instituting containment. The United Kingdom is one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138,000 dead.

Plan for “the battle for independence” in France

Produce more and “To become a great nation of innovation again”: French President Emmanuel Macron lifted the veil on Tuesday on an investment plan of 30 billion euros, setting the mission to win the “Battle for independence” by 2030. The health crisis “Made us feel our vulnerability”, and “Our dependence on foreign countries”, noted the Head of State, referring to the shortage of masks at the start of the pandemic, or the inability of France to emerge a vaccine against Covid-19.

Towards a first African mRNA vaccine

South Africa, which campaigns for equitable access to anti-Covid vaccines, has embarked on the design of the first African messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, to end the continent’s dependence on vis rich countries. To date, just 5% of eligible Africans are fully immunized. Largely lagging behind the rest of the world, Africa is heavily dependent on imports and donated doses by rich countries.





German CureVac abandons its first vaccine candidate

The German laboratory CureVac announced on Tuesday the abandonment of the development of its first candidate vaccine against Covid-19, initially hopeful but whose effectiveness has proved disappointing. The company specializing in messenger RNA will “Focus on the development of a vaccine against Covid-19 on the second generation” on which he works with the British GSK and therefore goes “to withdraw” the current candidate of the continuous review procedure of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Vaccination requirement prohibited in Texas

Texas Republican Governor Gregg Abbott has announced that he is banning all entities in his state, including private companies, from imposing a vaccine requirement on their employees or consumers. “The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective and is our best defense against the virus, but it must always be voluntary and never forced”, he tweeted.

The move comes a month after Joe Biden said vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees.

London cancels New Years fireworks display for second year in a row

The New Year’s fireworks display in London, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, the town hall of the British capital said on Tuesday. “Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our famous New Year’s show will not take place this year on the banks of the Thames”, said a spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. The city is studying a number of“Interesting options” to replace it, he added, promising that “London will welcome the New Year in spectacular fashion.”

More than 4.85 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,853,570 people around the world, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources on Tuesday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the country most bereaved by this epidemic with 714,060 dead, followed by Brazil (601,213), India (450,963), Mexico (282,227) and Russia (218,345).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.