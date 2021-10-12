6.3 earthquake off the island of Crete

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Tuesday, October 12 off the island of Crete, in southern Greece, said the Athens Observatory, without causing any casualties according to initial media reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake felt on the island was “recorded at sea at 09:24 GMT 405 km in the south-east of Athens and 24 km from the town of Zakros“, Off the eastern coast of Crete, according to a statement from the Athens Observatory.

According to local media, the earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of the Dodecannese archipelago in the Aegean Sea. “The epicenter of the earthquake is at sea, far from inhabited communities», Said the Greek seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos on Skaï radio.





Frequent earthquakes

This earthquake comes two weeks after a strong earthquake of 5.8 (6 according to the American Institute USGS), which shook Crete having killed one, wounded ten and caused significant damage especially in the village of Arkalohori , 23km from Herakleion, capital of the island. The Sept. 27 earthquake had a different epicenter than Tuesday, according to Papadopoulos. It was then recorded 346 km south of the Greek capital and had a depth of 10 km.

Greece is crossed by important geological faults and earthquakes are frequent. On March 3, central Greece was shaken by an earthquake in Elassona, leaving one dead and ten injured as well as extensive damage. On October 30, 2020, a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the Turkish city of Izmir, killing 114 in Turkey and two in Samos.