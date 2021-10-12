60% of French people prefer to lower the heating to reduce the bill

TO Rantigny in the Oise, Laetitia, 26, has just moved into a small apartment with her son and her partner. Accommodation equipped only with electric heaters: “There is one in the living room and a smaller one in the bedroom,” she explains to RMC. Three small radiators that she has not yet turned on. So while waiting for the night, we cover ourselves: “We are cold at night but we prefer to put on a sweater or blankets. Even the dog is cold at night and trembles”, assures Laetitia who would like not to turn on the heating before midnight. November.

The reason? The rise in the cost of energy, more than ever a concern of the French.

This is what the latest barometer of the National Energy Mediator as revealed by RMC: 60% of French people say they have reduced heating at home so as not to have too high bills. This is 7% more than last year. Once again, it is young people, the 18-34 year-olds who are the most affected: almost half of them say they have difficulty paying their energy bills.

Even more worrying, 20% of French people say they have suffered from the cold for at least 24 hours in their accommodation, in particular for financial reasons. This is 6% more than last year.





79% say that energy bills represent a significant portion of their household expenses today, 8 points more than last year.

1 in 2 young people have difficulty paying the bill

And even if Laetitia and her companion both work, she in a center for disabled people and he in supermarkets, they fear they will not be able to meet the electricity bills: “We pay 150 euros without heating each month. so once we turn it on, the bill will explode. We work to be able to live a minimum, have a roof, to eat, the rest we will see later “.

Like Laetitia, many households find themselves in difficulty, with the rise in energy prices: “The French are more and more concerned about the payment of their energy bill and are finding it increasingly difficult to pay them. “, explains Frédérique Fériaud, director general of the national energy mediator. Among the most affected audiences, young people like Laetitia. Nearly one in two have difficulty paying their electricity bills.

The national energy mediator fears a possible increase in cuts for unpaid bills at the end of the winter break, March 31, 2022. A winter break that begins on November 1.

>> ALSO READ – Why is the price of gas exploding in France and throughout Europe?