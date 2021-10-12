8 deaths announced at the health point on October 12, find

During the press briefing on Tuesday, October 12, 8 new deaths were announced by Yannick Slamet, government spokesperson and Dr. Martine Noël from the Health and Social Affairs Department. We take stock of the situation.

In the past 24 hours, New Caledonia has deplored 8 more deaths linked to Covid-19, announced Yannick Slamet, government spokesman, during the day’s health point. In addition, 231 new positive cases have been identified since yesterday, bringing to 9,417 the total number of proven cases since the official start of the epidemic on September 6. According to government figures, the incidence rate went from 322 cases yesterday to 329 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 353 cases two days ago.

Yannick Slamet also recalled that 88% of positive cases are unvaccinated people or with the vaccination schedule which is not complete. The spokesperson also returned to the number of patients in intensive care: 54 in total. “We are at the limit of saturation”, said the spokesperson.

235 patients are hospitalized in the covid units of the territory and 60 patients are under surveillance in the hospital. The government has also announced a decrease in cases in the North to date. In total, 7,851 people in New Caledonia have been healed since the start of the health crisis.

A vaccination that continues

On the vaccination side, 3,520 people received a dose yesterday. 126,905 people received two doses. 53.84% of the vaccineable population received a dose and 46.83% of the total population received a complete vaccination schedule. Yannick Slamet also recalled that the vaccination operations will continue throughout the week. This Saturday, October 16, a vaccinodrome will be open at the Congress of New Caledonia.





A call to civility

During this health point, Yannick Slamet also recalled that the government monitors the indicators every day which make it possible to monitor the progress of the epidemic: incidence rate, hospital saturation rate, vaccination. He precised : “every week the government reassesses these data. I remind you that this adapted confinement is not a gradual deconfinement, there is a fear of a rebound and the government will not hesitate, if the indicators are not good, to put tighter containment in place. “

Finally, Dr Martine Noël, present during this sanitary press point, recalled the sanitary measures as well as the barrier gestures in detail: how to wear his mask? How to wash my hands properly? How to ventilate your interior? She also recalled that only surgical masks and UNF1 standard tissue masks are effective against the Delta variant. Find all this advice on the health issue of the government relayed just here: