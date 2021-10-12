a Christmas tale inspired by his son’s cuddly pig

Briton JK Rowling, author of the adventures of Harry Potter, which has sold half a billion copies worldwide, released a new children’s book on Tuesday, Jack and the great adventure of the Christmas Pig, inspired by his son.

The idea for this book came to her from a stuffed pig she gave to her son David when he was a baby and which quickly became her favorite stuffed animal. To avoid a tearful fit in case the beloved plush is lost, JK Rowling bought a second identical copy of the blanket, which his son once found.

“One day I thought about this, what it means to be the stand-in, the understudy – the one who isn’t the Chosen One in a way. And I realized I finally had my story. of Christmas”, told the 55-year-old novelist in The Sunday Times newspaper. Published by Hachette Children’s Group in its original version under the name The Christmas Pig, it is released in over twenty languages.

“Readers will discover a wonderful and exciting Christmas adventure here, and will recognize the extraordinary artistry of JK Rowling.” Hedwige Pasquet Editor Gallimard Jeunesse

Like the seven volumes of the Adventures of the Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Apprentice, published between 1997 and 2007, this new children’s novel is about “hidden world” and of “magic” but they are “totally different”, JK Rowling explained.

In the Sunday Times, the novelist also tells that if she started writing when she was six years old, she did not start writing a children’s book (Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone) until the age of 25.





“The idea of ​​writing for children had never occurred to me before, not because I thought it was less important than writing for adults – as a child I was a voracious reader and still count. some of my favorite children’s books – but because my childhood was not very happy “, she explained.

After the Harry Potter saga, JK Rowling wrote adult novels before returning to children’s literature with The Ickabog, a tale published last year.

The novelist’s enormous popularity has recently been tarnished by accusations of transphobia. Last year JK Rowling shared an article on Twitter about the “people who have their period“, commenting ironically: “I’m sure we should have a word for these people. Someone help me. Feum? Famme? Feemm?”.

She has thus drawn the wrath of certain Internet users, who reminded her that transgender men can have their period and transgender women cannot.