a commando sequesters the crew of a boat placed under seal

A commando sequestered, during the night of Sunday 10 to Monday 11 October, the crew of a boat placed under seal and anchored in Dunkirk. On October 1, more than 1.1 tonnes of cocaine had been discovered in the holds of the Trudy, that is “most important” capture “carried out in French territorial waters in France since 2018”. A source familiar with the matter told AFP that a crew “relief” was on board during the night from Sunday to Monday.

According to the first elements of the investigation, some members of the crew “would have been tied up”, said the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office. The commando was “violent, threatening”, some being armed “wooden sticks”, corn “there would be a priori no serious physical injuries among the crew”. The prosecution added that the members of the commando were speaking “rather in English” and “would have carried out a search of the ship accompanied by the captain but a priori without taking anything in particular”.





The investigation was initially opened for “sequestration” and was entrusted to the judicial police, said the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office. The Paris prosecutor’s office later announced that the capital-based National Organized Crime Jurisdiction (Junalco) had seized the open-ended investigation forr “kidnapping and kidnapping in an organized gang, theft in an organized gang, and criminal association”, and had entrusted it to Ofast, the anti-narcotics office.