a failed cosmetic surgery, which turned into a fiasco!

The stars and cosmetic surgery, it’s a great love story. Laeticia Hallyday knows it very well! Maybe even a little too much… The Objeko team invites you to discover this totally failed cosmetic surgery operation of which it was the instigator, and which did not go unnoticed…

Laeticia Hallyday’s new life

Laeticia Hallyday spent 23 years alongside Johnny, the Taulier. It was 23 years of love, and the last few years fighting the disease. This relationship between Johnny and Laeticia, few people believed in it at the start. Indeed, the couple were 31 years apart. This did not fail to shock the public opinion of the time, the French wondering if the beautiful young woman of barely 21 years old at the time would not be there only for the money of Johnny. And yet, time has proven them wrong!

Laeticia Hallyday remained at the side of her husband until the end, in moments of joy as in moments of pain. Together, they adopted two beautiful little girls, Jade and Joy, who have grown up since then. Le Taulier passed away 4 years ago, and his widow continues to honor his memory. She is present at all commemoration events, even the inauguration of the statue which caused controversy. Laeticia regularly posts photos and memories of Johnny on his Instagram page, which has 466,000 subscribers. Even though life goes on for her, and she has managed to bounce back, Johnny continues to hold an important place in her heart.

Laeticia and Jalil closer than ever

You surely know, Laeticia Hallyday has found love again. The lucky one is called Jalil Lespert. If he is not a great celebrity, he is still a renowned actor and director. He has already been rewarded many times for his work.

When this relationship was made official, it raised more than an eyebrow! Indeed, it had not been long since Johnny had passed away. Could this relationship have started while the Taulier was battling the disease? Either way, this is clearly not a romance. The couple have now been together for a while, dividing most of their time between Paris, Los Angeles, and Saint-Barthélémy. The children of Laeticia Hallyday and those of Jalil Lespert seem to appreciate each other, and they also seem to approve of this relationship. The couple of lovebirds gives a real image of perfect harmony.





Recently, they have even taken a new step. Aliosha, one of Jalil’s children, returns to school at the Lycée Français de Los Angeles, where Jade and Joy are educated. Jalil Lespert is stranded in Hungary for a shoot, and it is therefore Laeticia who will take care of all these little people. Even if they have already mentioned the fact that they would not get married, all the elements seem to be there for this little blended family to definitely move in together!

Laeticia Hallyday and cosmetic surgery

When Laeticia got married to Johnny Hallyday, she was only 21 years old. She still had rather childish features, a round face, and curly red hair. She has since changed a lot. However, Laeticia Hallyday remained a very beautiful woman. At 46, she shines! Her face is refined, and she keeps a slim, firm and muscular figure. The forty-something talks a lot. Some believe she had cosmetic surgery. However, it would seem that this is not the case! However, it is quite possible that she will injections for these crow’s feet, which should be much more marked at her age.

Being a public figure, it is understandable that she wants to stay pretty and give the best possible image of herself! Johnny Hallyday was a big fan of cosmetic surgery, however. The singer went under the scalpels several times, and it was not always successful! We especially remember the singer’s lips which had been artificially swollen. It was Laeticia Hallyday who had advised this to her husband at the time, before he toured Las Vegas. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned. The operation was not discreet, and the singer could no longer articulate! Not really practical before a concert… We understand better why the beautiful Laeticia is reluctant to go under the knife!



