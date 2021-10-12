More

    A fan victim of an assault, Soso Maness stops his concert

    During a concert this weekend, Soso Maness had to interrupt his performance for stop a fan on the verge of aggression towards a woman in the crowd.

    “Respect women! “

    Scheduled at You-F Festival, Soso Maness was eagerly awaited! But last Friday (October 8), an event disrupted his famous performance. Indeed, a man present in the crowd was more than insistent with a young girl, enough to irritate the rapper who took his responsibilities in an act to emphasize.


    Soso Maness has interrupted his show to stop this action, specifying at the microphone: ” Poto! Please leave her alone! Bro, I told you once before, please respect women !

    The concert resumed its course and ended in a good mood. a prevention message picked up by fans who congratulated the rapper for doing so.


    Aslam

