a former star from the start of the QSI project at PSG almost signed!

Olympique Lyonnais could well have afforded, during the last summer transfer window, the first headliner of the QSI project at Paris Saint-Germain in 2011! As revealed exclusively by RMC Sport, Javier Pastore, who had disembarked from Palermo in Serie A for 42 million euros in 2011 and had become the very first big transfer of PSG version QSI, could well have signed with OL this summer , but also in other French clubs, while his adventure with AS Roma had just ended.

Pastore could have returned to France

It was the Argentinean, now Elche player in Spain and who wants to relaunch his career after many difficult injuries, who revealed it in the show “Rothen ignites” on RMC on Tuesday. He thus admitted that OL, but also other French clubs, were interested in him. “We spoke with a lot of teams in France, but I thought the best solution was to come to Elche. I’m going to have the chance to play a lot more minutes. That’s the most important thing for me now. , first revealed Pastore, before continuing on a possible return to France, without denying the rumors of OL’s interest in him. Many clubs have spoken to my agent, I do not know what they asked. They had to speak only once or twice. It was difficult for a club to take me, I haven’t played for two years. The clubs didn’t know where I am. It was complicated to negotiate in this situation, “said” El Flaco “which would also have interested AS Monaco. But now, he is indeed playing in Spain and a return to France will therefore not have taken place, he who will have spent seven seasons at PSG.



