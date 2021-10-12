a G20 summit on Taliban Afghanistan

An extraordinary G20 summit is being held in Afghanistan on Tuesday, October 12, at the initiative of Italy, which currently chairs this group of the richest countries. The head of the Italian government, Mario Draghi, called for “do everything” to defend the rights of Afghan women. It was he who insisted on organizing the reunion this Monday afternoon. It should last a few hours by videoconference, because the leaders of the G20 planet will already meet in Rome within two weeks to discuss many other topics.

But what should we expect from this virtual G20 on Afghanistan? It is already taking place and it is an important point for the Italian presidency of the G20. But from there until it leads to a joint declaration, we are not there, explains Mario Draghi, who is cautious. “It is a question of seeing if it is possible to have common objectives between the 20 richest countries in the world”, he says. The richest have homework, according to Mario Draghi, who wants to focus on the humanitarian situation and avoid a disaster. But the other hot issue will be the fight against terrorism.

“What steps can the international community take to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for international terrorism?”



“We will have an exchange of views and if possible an exchange of experiences on what the G20 can do to prevent the spread of international terrorism in Europe but also in the surrounding countries, which are fully involved in the Afghan crisis”, he explains.

But will the countries represented exchange all their information? The question is open, like that of the participants in this virtual summit that Mario Draghi wanted to extend to the neighboring countries of Afghanistan. Rome did not give a list of states represented, while Moscow is organizing its own talks in a week’s time with China, Pakistan, India and Iran.