A global video game phenomenon soon to be adapted to cinema? – Cinema News

Fortnite, an extremely popular video game, especially among young people, is about to be adapted on the big screen!

Epic Games

Become a real social phenomenon, the video game Fortnite Battle Royale conquered the planet in record time, generating millions of dollars in income for its creator: Epic Games.

After the game was excluded from iOS platforms due to a court battle with Apple, the studio is in dire need of making up for the losses. Therefore, Epic Games has launched an Entertainment division with the aim of creating new projects.

According to Eurogamer, the adaptation of Fortnite into a live action feature film would be the first idea launched by this entertainment branch. To start this business, the firm did not skimp on the means. It recruited former Lucasfilm employees including Jason McGatlin, the company’s former vice president of production. They also hired Lynn Bartsch, former director of commercial affairs. Note that Chris Furia, vice president of finance at Epic Games, also comes from Lucasfilm.







Epic Games The Marvel Universe in Fortnite



With the gigantic shortfall linked to the absence of Fortnite on iOS and its legal fight against the apple company, Epic Games has taken a serious blow to the wallet. The studio therefore has every interest in diversifying if it does not want to end up on the floor.

Either way, with the recent success of Squid Game on Netflix, which explores the Battle Royale genre, the idea of ​​a Fortnite movie seems pretty relevant. When you know the richness of the game and its popularity, it’s a safe bet that a feature film would be very well received by aficionados.

In addition, major film franchises like Marvel, DC, Alien or Die Hard have already invited themselves to Fortnite. Seeing the game take the opposite path to the big screen is therefore quite logical. So far, no other details have filtered out on a plot or director. Fans of the video game will have to wait to find out more.

In the meantime, another adaptation of a legendary video game will soon (re) see the light of day on the big screen: Resident Evil! The film is released on November 24.