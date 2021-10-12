a historic “failure” for the British government – Liberation

A parliamentary report strongly criticizes the policy put in place by Boris Johnson’s government in the face of the spread of Covid-19, in particular to stem the start of the epidemic.

A damning parliamentary report released on Monday evening claims the UK government and its scientific advisers have made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic, “One of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen”.

“Gradual and progressive approach”

The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, claims Boris Johnson’s government has “deliberately” adopted a “Gradual and progressive approach” instead of more drastic measures. This “nad” The decision, which has made the United Kingdom one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138,000 dead, is due in part to the opinions of scientists who advised Downing Street, the report says. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, the United Kingdom deplores more than 2,000 deaths per million inhabitants, against nearly 1,750 for France.





Until March 23 and containment, ministers have “only [cherché à] moderate the rate of infection ” in the population rather than completely stopping its spread “Because of official scientific advice, and not against it”.

He is “Amazing” that it took them so long to realize that full containment was needed, say parliamentarians, even with overwhelming evidence, such as a model from Imperial College London that claimed an unchecked outbreak could cause 500,000 deaths, showing that containment was “inevitable”.

“Big mistakes and big successes”

“The containment and social distancing decisions made in the first few weeks of the pandemic – and the advice leading up to them – are one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen.” , asserted the deputies.

The latter also castigated the decision not to test the elderly leaving the hospital before they returned to their retirement home and affirmed that certain measures (curfew at 10 p.m. for pubs, ban on outdoor children’s sport) were not scientifically based.

“The UK’s response combined great mistakes and great successes”, like the vaccination program, very effective across the Channel, said in a joint statement Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, chairmen of the two committees in charge of the report. “It is essential to learn the lessons from this in order to perform as well as possible during the remainder of the pandemic and into the future.”