a new major character joins Guardians of the Galaxy 3

James Gunn announced the arrival of a new actor in the film Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to play an overpowered and highly anticipated new hero at Marvel.

A few days ago, James Gunn announced the appearance of the best Marvel character of all time in the special Christmas episode of the Guardians of the Galaxy planned on Disney +. If we suspect the director of preparing the arrival of Santa Claus – an extremely powerful mutant in the comics -, fans did not miss the opportunity to quote Adam Warlock’s name. As a reminder, the studio teased the appearance of this overpowering superhero created by Stan Lee and cartoonist Jack Kirby in 2017, in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

After the spat between the Sovereigns and the Guardians, Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) then revealed to one of her maids that she had created a new perfect being, baptized Adam, to destroy the Star Lord gang. The cast is already well filled, the last two Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame however, did not appeal to the character, whom the public has been waiting for since.

Adam warlock

Rumors having started to circulate about the arrival of a new actor to camp the superhero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn finally confirmed that Will Poulter will be the character’s first performer on the big screen.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock # GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

“As you know, I often debunk false rumors, so … welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a few weeks.“

Will Poulter in Midsommar





After playing in Chronicles of Narnia: The Dawn Treader Odyssey, The labyrinth, the Revenant, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar, the 28-year-old British actor has thus landed a role that we imagine very popular, leaving Regé-Jean Page (The Bridgertons Chronicle) and George MacKay (1917). The character, originally designed by four Earth scientists, being linked to Thanos and the Infinity Stones, we suspect that his story, beyond his physical appearance, will be very different from those of the comics.

The gardians

Having been thought of as a weapon to defeat the Guardians, it wouldn’t be surprising if the superhero first acts as a new enemy (and that’s when a Thor comes in handy in the team), before siding on their side or continuing on his own, with a view to a next one. Avengers 5 or other MCU crossover.

With production about to begin, we could get a glimpse of Will Poulter in the costume of Adam Warlock in the coming months, but we will still have to take our time patiently until May 3, 2023 in France to find out. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.