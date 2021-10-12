a parliamentary report overwhelms the Johnson government in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, October 6, 2021, in Manchester. OLI SCARFF / AFP

It evokes the“One of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen” : a damning parliamentary report, published Tuesday, October 12, claims that the British government and its scientific advisers have made serious mistakes, and accumulated significant delays in handling the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, claims Boris Johnson’s government has “Deliberately” adopted a “Gradual and progressive approach” instead of immediately more drastic measures.

This ” nad “ The decision, which has made the United Kingdom one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138,000 dead, is due in part to the opinions of scientists who advised Downing Street, the report says.

Until March 23, 2020, ministers have ” only [cherché à] moderate the rate of infection “ in the population rather than completely stopping its spread “Because of official scientific advice, and not against it”.





The scientists making up the group responsible for advising the government were thus “Unanimous”, March 13, “On the fact that measures aimed at completely suppressing the spread of Covid-19 will cause a second peak”.

“Great mistakes and great successes”

He is “Amazing” that it took them so long to realize that full containment was needed, say parliamentarians, even with overwhelming evidence, such as an Imperial College London model that claimed an unchecked epidemic could lead to 500,000 deaths, showing that containment was “Inevitable”.

“The decisions relating to containment and social distancing taken during the first weeks of the pandemic – and the advice that led to it – constitute one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen ”, said the deputies.

The latter also castigated the decision not to test elderly people leaving the hospital before they returned to their retirement home and affirmed that certain measures (curfew at 10 p.m. for pubs, ban on outdoor children’s sport) were not scientifically based.

“The UK’s response combined great mistakes and great successes, like the immunization program, said in a joint statement, Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, chairmen of the two committees responsible for the report, Learning from this is essential to be as successful as possible during the remainder of the pandemic and into the future. “