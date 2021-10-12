A possible conflict of interest between lawyers disrupts the Activision Blizzard affair

At the origin of the storm that has shaken Activision Blizzard since last July is a complaint filed by the California Department of Employment and Housing (DFEH) after a two-year investigation into contact with employees and former employees of the group , who on social networks have testified by dozens of the mistreatment they suffered in the course of their work. Other organizations Activision Blizzard has dealt with is the Equal Access to Employment Commission (EEOC). This agency, founded by the United States Federal Government, recently signed an agreement with Activision Blizzard, which will invest $ 18 million as part of its efforts to better prevent harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Things started to get complicated last week, when the DFEH filed an objection to the deal, arguing that it would lead to “effective destruction“essential evidence to his case and would cause a”irreparable harm“at his own trial. This objection was the subject of a response from the EEOC including a revelation at the very least puzzling. This one tells us that the investigation of the DFEH, which is recalled at the origin of the whole case, was conducted by two lawyers who previously worked for the EEOC and who had previously investigated Activision Blizzard for the same reasons.





If this situation is confirmed, it constitutes not only a violation of the ethics of lawyers but also a conflict of interest that could undermine the complaint lodged by the DFEH. Contacted by the PC Gamer site which relayed these legal complications, lawyer Richard Hoeg described as “massive“this turnaround which he believes could greatly call into question the DFEH process and even provide Activision with a line of defense against the start-up trial.

Whatever happens to the credibility of the complaint that started this whole affair, it will be recalled, however, that dozens of Activision Blizzard employees have testified about the dysfunctions of the company and that it is far too late to imagine management deny all of the issues raised. Bobby Kotick has himself made several commitments to making his company a new model of its kind in terms of the treatment of employees, this after having ejected several high-ranking elements, including Blizzard President J. Allen Brack.