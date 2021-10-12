a report points to the government’s historic “failure” in its management of Covid-19

According to parliamentary report, the UK government has “deliberately” taken “a gradual and phased approach” instead of taking drastic measures to contain the pandemic

A damning parliamentary report released on Tuesday claims the UK government and its scientific advisers made serious mistakes and accumulated significant delays in dealing with the onset of the pandemic, “one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen. Uni has never known ”.

The study, carried out by two parliamentary committees after months of hearings, says Boris Johnson’s government has “deliberately” taken a “gradual and gradual approach” instead of more drastic measures.

This “bad” decision, which made the United Kingdom one of the countries most affected in Europe by the coronavirus with almost 138.00 dead, is due in particular to the opinions of scientists who advised Downing Street, says the report. Until March 23, the ministers “only (sought to) moderate the rate of infection” in the population rather than completely stop its spread “because of official scientific advice, and not against it”.





Overwhelming evidence

The scientists making up the group responsible for advising the government were “unanimous” on March 13 “on the fact that measures aimed at completely suppressing the spread of Covid-19 will cause a second peak”.

It is “astonishing” that it took them so long to realize that full containment was necessary, say the parliamentarians, even with overwhelming evidence, such as a model from Imperial College London who claimed that ‘an unchecked epidemic could lead to 500,000 deaths, showing that containment was “inevitable”.

“The containment and social distancing decisions made in the first weeks of the pandemic – and the advice leading up to them – are one of the biggest public health failures the UK has ever seen.” , said the deputies.