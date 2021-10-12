a site on the right track, but still dragging its problems and questions

All agree on a site on the right track. However, there are still major difficulties in the field, but also to wonder about the aftermath, for users and for the industry.

Yes, but. Not denying that “The fiber site is making great strides” and that it is the “The only major infrastructure project in advance in France”, the fiber optic players present on October 6 and 7 in Saint-Étienne, as part of the THD University, did not fail to point out that there is still work to be done.

“There is general satisfaction with the national pace of deployment. The partnership policy has worked perfectly and will make it possible to exceed the 2022 objective of the France THD plan: THD accessible to all French people, 80% of which is optical fiber ”, in fact explained Infranum, noting that “The fiber subscriptions curve will soon cross that of DSL subscribers (expected in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2021)”. The federation notes, however, that “The site is not finished”. And explain that “The 2025 horizon – fiber for all, requires a third of French households and businesses to be made connectable”.

Complex connections, sustainability “to be prioritized”

To overcome this “Titanic site” in time, the sector lists certain obstacles to be removed. The sector mentions in particular “The most difficult sockets are to deploy and connect”, implying the financing aspect that regularly grinds a few teeth, but also that “The quality and sustainability of networks should be prioritized”, in reference to the poorly done work which gave hives to Sébastien Soriano, the former president of Arcep, and which leads to connection failures for subscribers.

In this regard, Fabienne Dulac, CEO of Orange France, announced that connection failure rates have fallen from 25% to 17% in the space of a few months. For Infranum, this is the sign that “The framework contract known as STOC V2 is starting to bear fruit”.

“Significant operational difficulties”

Infranum points to “Significant operational difficulties“, Beyond “Good overall figures”. Among the problems: the shortage of poles, the availability of subcontracting, the infrastructure listed but not existing, pruning problems, access difficulties in certain condominiums and long, complex or specific connections.





The federation is also wondering about some of the deployments. “If deployments in RIP zones mark a very clear acceleration in 2021, the public authorities remain very attentive to the successful completion of deployments in private initiative zones”, she explains.

Regarding deployment in rural areas, Cédric O announced an agreement on the terms of access to joint support. “The enormous work carried out by Infranum, Enedis, Avicca and the State services, to accelerate the pace of deployments in rural areas through the use of these electricity poles, should thus lead to a long-awaited decree. which will concern a total of 5 million media ”, confirmed for his part Patrick Chaize, senator of Ain and president of Avicca.

A universal service like water and electricity

Cédric O praised all the work accomplished. The Secretary of State in charge of Digital Transition and Electronic Communications also recalled his requirements in terms of network quality, with very high speed in mind, destined to become a universal service in the same way as water and electricity. . “A public consultation was launched this morning on the definition of this universal service, because we have to work on legal formalization”, explains Cédric O.

Symbolically, this new edition of the THD University took place in the Loire, “An exemplary digital territory” in terms of very high speed. 100% of its public area is indeed finalized.

And after ?

After the deployment of all this new connectivity, the question of uses obviously arises. “Deploying and connecting are only of interest if it provides better service to citizens. The question of uses, digital inclusion and smart territories promises to be the next step ”, explains Infranum.

The future of the sector is also the possibility for France to shine thanks to its know-how in this area. “Far from ending with the final expiry of the France THD plan, the prospects for this young strategic sector are numerous. Especially since the now recognized French excellence (France leads European countries in terms of the number of outlets deployed and connected) offers real international opportunities ”, explains Infranum. Still concerning the future of the 33,000 direct employees in the sector, Cédric O has in any case confirmed that it is necessary to start “To work on the seesaw”.

Without forgetting the question of dismantling the copper network, which is also part of the equation. “Fiberizing the whole of France then raises the question of the (in) long-term utility of the historical copper network. Its removal becomes, for economic and environmental reasons, an obvious stake, but the site is gigantic ”, recalls Infranum. “The decommissioning of copper, which should encourage it, remains a complex subject to which we are attentive”, assures Étienne Dugas, president of the federation.