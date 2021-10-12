a TER hits four people in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, three dead and one seriously injured

A TER struck four people at Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, this Tuesday, October 12, morning. The victims were lying on the tracks.

A TER train struck four people at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 in the morning, 500 meters from Saint-Jean-de-Luz station, in the town of Ciboure, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, reported France Bleu Pays Basque, confirming information from RTL.

A first assessment shows three dead and one seriously injured. According to corroborating sources, the victims were lying on the tracks when the TER arrived. The circumstances of this accident remain unclear.

8:17 am: the intervention of the specialized teams is finished, the traffic #Bordeaux ➡ #Hendaye can resume gradually.

Trains should nevertheless circulate cautiously near #Saint Jean de Luz.

Help is still there. In addition, the TER Nouvelle Aquitaine specifies on its Twitter account that rail traffic has been interrupted between Hendaye and Bayonne. He is gradually resuming. “Trains should nevertheless circulate cautiously near Saint-Jean-de-Luz”, he says.