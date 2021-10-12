More

    a third complaint filed against Professor Emile Daraï

    He is already the subject of two complaints, for “rape” and “rape in assembly”.

    A third complaint has been lodged against Professor Emile Daraï, franceinfo learned Monday, October 11 from the complainant’s lawyer confirming information from the newspaper The Parisian. This is a complaint for “rape of a vulnerable person by a person in authority”.

    Head of the endometriosis center at Tenon hospital in Paris, Professor Emile Daraï is already the subject of a complaint for rape by person having authority over minors over 15 years old. An investigation was opened after the complaint of a 17-year-old young woman. This investigation, initially entrusted to the brigade for the protection of minors, was transferred to the second regional division of the Paris judicial police. The practitioner is also the subject of a complaint for “gang rape”.


    Professor Emile Daraï was deprived of his responsibilities as head of department at Tenon hospital, said the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) and Sorbonne University in a press release Friday, October 8, so that the investigation on charges of rape and mistreatment against him could “take place in the greatest serenity”. This fact-finding mission must submit its report “before the end of October 2021”, according to the AP-HP.


