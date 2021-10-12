a tire stuck around his neck for two years, an elk finally freed

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

The deer was freed of its burden by rangers in Colorado, USA

An elk who had lived for two years with a heavy tire stuck around his neck has finally been freed of his burden by forest rangers, Colorado environmental officials said Monday. The impressive 4.5-year-old male, estimated to weigh around 300 kg, was spotted on Saturday night southwest of Denver, a city in the western United States.

16 kilos less

After putting him to sleep, the officers had to cut his long antlers, which are renewed every year, in order to extract the tire. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers but the situation was changing quickly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible,” said Scott Murdoch, one of the officers involved in the operation.

The rangers could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire,” making the maneuver very difficult, he added. Between the tire, the more than 4 kg of various debris that had accumulated on it and the antlers, officers estimated that the elk had lost nearly 16 kg that evening.

Difficult to approach

This intervention ended a saga that had lasted for two years. The elk and its tire were first sighted in July 2019. Over the years, the animal had been seen on several occasions, always weighted down with its load.

Between May and June 2021, the forest guards tried to approach him four times, without success. The area being wild, the male was “difficult to find, and even harder to approach”. The elk probably had the tire stuck around its neck “when it was very young” or “during the winter, when it loses its antlers,” according to Scott Murdoch.

This mishap “underscores the need for residents to live responsibly with consideration for wildlife,” said the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife. Residents are advised to ensure that their property “is free of obstacles in which animals can become entangled or injured” such as “volleyball nets and tires”.