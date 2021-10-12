a tool for installation on a non-eligible PC

Free and open source, the Windows11Upgrade tool is offered by a Czech developer who likes to present himself as a coofcookie. Its purpose is to allow the installation of Windows 11 by overriding certain Microsoft restrictions.

To do this and with an ISO image, Windows11Upgrade relies in particular on bypass measures used by the developer nicknamed AveYo.

With an ISO image in line with the default language of the system, three options are available for an installation: upgrade, upgrade keeping only the data and not the applications, clean install (new installation).





Windows11Upgrade is starting to be referenced by several sites, but it is perhaps worth remembering that Microsoft has detailed its official procedure for playing … its own requirements with an upgrade.

However, this procedure is not recommended and it will in any case be an unsupported PC which may no longer receive updates with Windows Update.

To bypass the verification of TPM 2.0 (with TPM 1.2 required), as well as the family and the CPU model, you must modify the registry (regedit.exe) and create in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup a 32-bit DWORD value at 1, giving it the name of AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU.