More

    a tool for installation on a non-eligible PC

    Technology


    Free and open source, the Windows11Upgrade tool is offered by a Czech developer who likes to present himself as a coofcookie. Its purpose is to allow the installation of Windows 11 by overriding certain Microsoft restrictions.

    To do this and with an ISO image, Windows11Upgrade relies in particular on bypass measures used by the developer nicknamed AveYo.

    With an ISO image in line with the default language of the system, three options are available for an installation: upgrade, upgrade keeping only the data and not the applications, clean install (new installation).

    windows11upgrade-coofcookie


    Windows11Upgrade is starting to be referenced by several sites, but it is perhaps worth remembering that Microsoft has detailed its official procedure for playing … its own requirements with an upgrade.

    However, this procedure is not recommended and it will in any case be an unsupported PC which may no longer receive updates with Windows Update.

    windows-11-pc-not-compatible

    To bypass the verification of TPM 2.0 (with TPM 1.2 required), as well as the family and the CPU model, you must modify the registry (regedit.exe) and create in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup a 32-bit DWORD value at 1, giving it the name of AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMercato: Tchouamni, the new goal of Real! – Soccer
    Next articleAudiences: TF1 leader with Jarry, “Love is in the meadow” on the decline, the fiction of F2 disappoints

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC