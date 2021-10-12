A woman awakened in the middle of the night by a meteorite that fell on her pillow

As she slept peacefully, Ruth Hamilton was awakened by the sound of a meteorite breaking through the ceiling and falling debris on her face.

More fear than harm, but a great fear, a posteriori, for a Canadian. The latter, a resident of Golden (British Columbia), was woken up in the middle of the night, on October 4, by the crash caused by a meteorite that pierced the ceiling of her house and the sensation of debris on her face.. “I jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn’t figure out what had just happened”Ruth Hamilton told Canadian news site Victoria News, which revealed the information. “I was very scared at that time, I thought someone had entered my house or that it had been caused by a gun”.





She then saw, lying on her pillow, a stone that had presumably passed through the ceiling of his house before landing right next to his face. “It was almost a relief when we realized that it could not be anything other than an object fallen from the sky”, said Ruth Hamilton.

After having first thought of debris coming from a nearby construction site, the police quickly informed the applicant that the object in question was a meteorite. Workers working on the nearby trail saw a bright light in the sky and then an explosion in the area.

If Ruth Hamilton was not injured, the Canadian claims to have received a great lesson in life with this encounter of the third type. “What I can say is that life is precious and it can disappear at any time, even if you think you are safe in your bed. (…). I hope I never take her for granted again “. It now remains for her to come to an agreement with her insurance company to cover the damage caused by the meteorite. The company has already assured him that he has never been confronted with a case similar to his before.