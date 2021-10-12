A year after the attack, Samuel Paty’s former colleagues confide

In an exclusive interview with “Liberation” and France Inter, seven teachers from the Bois d’Aulne college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine discuss their traumas, their upset relationship with students and the way in which the institution has – or has not – taken care for them.

For a year, they have been silent. Live their pain away from microphones and cameras, notebooks and pens. They created a cocoon, interlacings of suffering and love, which allows them to hold out. But, for a year, they have been following everything. Stayed for hours glued to continuous news channels in October 2020, regularly type the name of their colleague in the search bar of Twitter, peel the press articles. So today, seven professors from the Collège du Bois-d’Aulne in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), seven former colleagues of Samuel Paty, decapitated history and geography teacher by a islamist terrorist near his school on October 16, 2020, decided to speak.





“I was tired of the media and people talking for us. I wanted to restore some form of truth ”, summarizes Coralie. They wished to express themselves, of course, but feared to see all the media in France and Navarre reapply. So their speech is restricted – reserved for Release and at France Inter -, their anonymity strictly preserved: their first names have been changed, the subject they teach…