Access to your Caf space still unavailable on Tuesday: data from 7,000 files was leaked

The Caf site is still under maintenance this Tuesday, October 12 after repeated bugs since this weekend.

Access to the Caf’s My Account area is still not available on Tuesday, October 12. A major bug occurred on Sunday: benefit recipients had access to other people’s data by logging into their account.

For security reasons, access to the site was closed today and the beneficiaries concerned will be informed. People who changed their password before Sunday October 10 at 9 p.m. are not affected. The @CNIL will be informed today in accordance with the law. – Family Allowances (@cnaf_actus) October 11, 2021

The National Family Allowances Fund issued a press release explaining that 7,000 accounts had been affected by these anomalies. “About 7000 files could be consulted by other beneficiaries for a few hours. For security reasons, access to the caf.fr site was closed on Monday, October 11 at around 8 am. In order to prevent any possible malicious act , all the procedures carried out during these few hours on these accounts have been canceled. “





“I fall on the account of someone else”, testified Angelique in a post on Facebook, published by The voice of the North.

The Caf is reassuring: “The beneficiaries concerned will be informed individually. People who have made a password change before Sunday October 10 at 9 pm are not affected by this incident.”

The origin of the bug has been identified. “Its repair is in progress in order to allow the reopening of the service as soon as possible and with all the guarantees of data protection. The Cnil will be informed today, in accordance with the law.” A change of connection method seems to be the cause of these serial bugs. To simplify access, the Caf proposed this weekend to connect with his Social Security number and called for changing his password. This Tuesday morning, access was still not restored.

The Caf’s apologies

“The National Family Allowances Fund presents to all those who were concerned its strongest apologies for this incident and the breach of confidentiality it represents.”