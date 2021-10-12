Accused of a “big lie” by President Tebboune, Gérald Darmanin maintains his figures on illegal Algerians

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, in front of the National Assembly, October 5, 2021. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Some 7,730 obligations to leave French territory (OQTF) have been pronounced since January against Algerian nationals, assured the entourage of the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, Monday, October 11, in response to an accusation of lying on this subject brought by the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“Moussa Darmanin built a big lie”, Mr. Tebboune declared on Sunday – Moussa is the second name of Mr. Darmanin, given in homage to his grandfather, an Algerian rifleman from the Second World War. “There have never been 7,000 [clandestins algériens], this is completely wrong ”, added Mr. Tebboune in an interview with several Algerian media.

“The list that reached us in 2020 and the three lists in 2021 counted 94 cases among which twenty-one were accepted and sixteen others rejected”, assures the Algerian president. “They are not going to come home [en Algérie] because they are linked to terrorism. They came from Syria (…). There are binationals who have no family here ”, he added.





A list of 94 “ultra-priority profiles”

In response, Mr. Darmanin’s entourage explained on Monday: ” The list [des 94 Algériens] to which President Tebboune refers corresponds to the ultra-priority profiles, those on file for radicalization and that we consider to be the most dangerous, that we want to send back as soon as possible. “

In addition, 97 Algerians in an irregular situation are registered in the file of alerts for the prevention of terrorist radicalization, and 260 Algerians in an irregular situation are on the “Plazza” list, that is to say they have committed serious disturbances to public order (murders, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault or drug trafficking), according to the Minister’s entourage.

The rest of the 7,730 OQTFs may concern people who entered France illegally without a residence permit, living in the territory beyond the period of validity of a valid visa or residence card or representing a threat to the country. public order and residing for less than three months in France.

Paris announced, on September 28, a reduction of visas by half for Algeria and Morocco and by a third for Tunisia, citing as reason the “Refusal” of these countries to issue the consular passes necessary for the return of immigrants returned from France. The number of consular passes allocated since the start of the year, ” thirty (…), is not acceptable “, repeated, Monday, the entourage of Mr. Darmanin.

Algiers reacted the day after France’s announcement by summoning the French ambassador to notify him of a “Formal protest by the Algerian government following a unilateral decision by the French government affecting the quality and fluidity of traffic”.