Adriana Karembeu: this crippling disease from which her daughter Nina suffers

Since August 17, 2018, Adriana Karembeu has been the mother of a little girl named Nina. And if she is closer to her than ever, the mother can not take her everywhere. And for good reason: at only three years old, Nina suffers from a rather disabling illness. But what is it? And a lot of motion sickness. It is in an interview with Big Channel TV that the host made some confidences on this subject. In the columns of the magazine, Adriana Karembeu has indeed revealed that her daughter Nina was sick in the car and that it was therefore her husband, Aram Ohanian, who took care of her. “He’s babysitting Nina who’s sick in the car if I’m not with her. ” she explained.

Moreover, as Adriana Karembeu is very busy with her many activities, it is especially the father who is obliged to play the babysitter. “Sher father takes care of her after the nursery. He is not used to (…) When I get home, after asking me if everything went well, he says: ‘Now you take care of the little one.’ “ she added. At three years old, Nina thus learned to live far from her mother who agreed to join the cast of More beautiful life. “It was the production that requested me. I just knew I was going to play my own role, fictional of course. That’s why I accepted. And also because I liked the idea of ​​being part of a series ” announced the acolyte of Michel Cymes.

Adriana Karembeu: “My priority is my daughter”

For We both, Adriana Karembeu had made other confidences concerning her relationship with her daughter Nina. “I do not like this passing time because, vis-à-vis my daughter, I am an elderly mother. I would like to hold out for her as long as possible. I worry not to be by his side to accompany him at all the key stages of his life.“Then, in the columns ofWest France, she concluded: “It’s true that with the arrival of Nina, my little wonder, I don’t see what could please me more than being with her. My priority today is my daughter. “

